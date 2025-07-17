The approved offerings include the JioBlackRock Nifty 8–13 Yr G-Sec Index Fund, Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, and Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund. Among these, three are equity-based index funds, while one is focused on government debt securities.

JioBlackRock Asset Management, the joint venture between Jio Financial Services and global investment firm BlackRock, has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch four mutual fund schemes.

The approved offerings include the JioBlackRock Nifty 8–13 Yr G-Sec Index Fund, Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, and Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund. Among these, three are equity-based index funds, while one is focused on government debt securities.

The company aims to tap into India's growing investor base with a digital-first approach that emphasises simplicity in fund offerings. This strategy aligns with models used by fintech firms like Zerodha, Groww, and Navi. With strong financial backing and access to a large user base, JioBlackRock is expected to bring increased competition to the market.

Nithin Kamath, founder of Zerodha, responded positively to the entry of JioBlackRock, suggesting it could help broaden India's investor base. He also reiterated Zerodha's commitment to long-term profitability and customer-focused services, noting that financial strength alone does not create enduring advantages in stockbroking.

Earlier this month, JioBlackRock completed its first new fund offer, raising INR 17,800 crore across three schemes. The offer attracted over 90 institutional investors and more than 67,000 retail investors in just three days.

In addition to mutual funds, Jio Financial is expanding into wealth management and stockbroking. It recently established Jio BlackRock Broking Pvt Ltd, which is awaiting regulatory clearance to begin operations.