PeelON and Famyo Raise Early-Stage Funding
Defence Tech Startup Armory Raises INR 13 Cr to Strengthen Counter Drone Capabilities
The capital will be deployed to accelerate R&D, ramp up manufacturing, and enhance field deployment of its indigenous counter drone technologies.
growX Ventures Scores 17x Return on Pixxel Partial Exit
The fund has backed 17 B2B startups, including Bellatrix Aerospace, Progcap, Zuddl, AdvantageClub.ai, CynLr, Lightspeed Photonics, and 4baseCare, and remains significantly invested in the next wave of deeptech innovation.
growX Ventures Launches Fund II with a Target Corpus of INR 400 Cr
Fund II aims to target early-stage and growth-stage investments, backing 20–24 startups in deeptech sectors. It plans to deploy INR 10 crore in seed and INR 20–30 crore in Series B rounds.