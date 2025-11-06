Bajaj Financial Securities Acquires Stake in Lemnisk, Early Investors Partially Exit The move has given partial exits to early investors, including growX Ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Subra Krishnan, Co-founder and CEO of Lemnisk

Bajaj Financial Securities has acquired stakes in Bengaluru-based customer data platform Lemnisk through a secondary transaction. The move has given partial exits to early investors, including growX Ventures.

The transaction, whose value remains undisclosed, reflects growing interest in real-time customer data and AI-driven personalisation among Indian enterprises. A secondary sale allows existing shareholders to sell their stakes to a new investor instead of bringing in fresh capital.

Lemnisk, founded by Praveen DS, Rinku Ghosh and Subra Krishnan, provides a composable customer data platform that helps financial institutions, insurers and other regulated organisations unify fragmented data, maintain compliance and deliver personalised engagement in real time. The platform's flexibility to operate across on-premise, private cloud and public cloud environments has positioned it strongly in the regulated enterprise space.

Subra Krishnan, Co-founder and CEO of Lemnisk, said, "growX backed Lemnisk when the enterprise CDP space was still emerging. Their belief, guidance and support have been invaluable as we continue to scale globally."

Lemnisk's investors include Bharti Airtel, growX Ventures and other strategic partners. The company has offices in Dubai, Singapore and Boston and works with large clients in banking, insurance and financial services.

Sheetal Bahl, Founding Partner of growX Ventures, said, "This transaction validates real value creation. When a company like Bajaj Finserv steps in, it confirms that our markups are not just on paper. We remain invested in Lemnisk and believe strongly in its long-term potential."

Bajaj Financial Securities is part of Bajaj Finserv, one of India's diversified financial services groups.
