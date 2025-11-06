The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Stackbox Secures USD 4 Mn from Enrission India Capital

Logistics tech startup Stackbox has secured USD 4 million in fresh funding from Enrission India Capital to accelerate its product innovation and expand its presence across Southeast Asia while strengthening operations in India.

Founded by IIT alumni Sabyasachi Bhattacharjee, Shanmukha Boora, Venktesh Kumar, and Nitin Mamodia, the Mumbai-based company provides AI-powered logistics solutions, including a warehouse management system and transportation management system, to improve efficiency in sectors such as FMCG, manufacturing, and e-commerce.

The founding team said, "At Stackbox, we're building the digital backbone of tomorrow's logistics where every process, from warehouse to last-mile, operates with intelligence, efficiency, and adaptability. This funding round enables us to advance our AI-driven automation roadmap, strengthen our product innovation, and deepen our reach across sectors and geographies."

According to startup intelligence platform TheKredible, Stackbox had earlier raised USD 2 million, including a USD 1.2 million seed round from Ecosystem Ventures in 2021. The company is now expanding its reach into F&B and manufacturing industries.

MeshDefend Raises USD 2.3 Mn Pre-Seed Funding from Kalaari Capital

AI enterprise data infrastructure startup MeshDefend has raised USD 2.3 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital, with participation from Kettleborough VC and several industry executives. This marks the company's first external capital raise.

The funds will be used to develop its AI-native operating system for enterprise data infrastructure, invest in product innovation, and expand into the US and European markets. The startup also plans to strengthen partnerships with infrastructure vendors, as its platform remains vendor-agnostic.

Founded in 2025 by former Dell executives Tejas Pandit and Ravi Chitloor, MeshDefend offers an AI-driven platform that manages enterprise data infrastructure across backup, storage, multi-cloud, and hybrid environments. Its core product, Agent Mesh™, is designed for large enterprises, managed service providers, and global system integrators.

MeshDefend's platform automates Day-2 operations for data protection and storage, helping IT teams handle complex multi-vendor systems. The startup is collaborating with IT service providers and global integrators to create scalable solutions for enterprise data management.

Ulook Bags INR 19 Cr Seed Funding from GrowX and InfoEdge Ventures

Space tech startup Ulook has raised INR 19 crore (about USD 2.3 million) in a seed funding round co-led by GrowX Ventures and InfoEdge Ventures.

The funding will help the Bengaluru-based company strengthen India's capability in radio-frequency intelligence and enhance technological sovereignty in space and security domains.

Ulook plans to use the investment to expand its team with experts in RF systems design, embedded systems, AI and machine learning analytics, and satellite mission engineering. A major part of the funding will go toward talent acquisition and technology validation through payload qualification, hardware-software integration, and UAV-based testing.

Founded by Siddhesh Naik and Adheesh Boratkar, Ulook develops autonomous satellite swarms for RF sensing and spectrum awareness. Its proprietary payload suite, PulseTrack, provides real-time situational awareness across satellites, drones, and high-altitude platforms for applications such as maritime surveillance and disaster response.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, Ulook will advance swarm autonomy and onboard AI, preparing for the launch of its first RF-sensing satellite swarm.