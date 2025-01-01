Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund

News and Trends

Ranveer Singh Co-Founded SuperYou Raises USD 7 Mn Funding Led by V3 Ventures

The Series B round was jointly led by venture capital firm V3 Ventures along with existing investors Rainmatter and Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff
KheloMore, LB Brewers, EMoMee, and Others Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Dino Morea's Cold-Pressed Juice Brand The Fresh Press Raises Pre-Series A funding from Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund

The Mumbai-based startup intends to target important regions like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi for nationwide coverage in the upcoming months, as well as to increase its market presence in Southern cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai.

Innerwear Brand Bummer Raises INR 9.25 Cr Led by Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund

With the recently raised funds, the Ahmedabad-based firm hopes to provide comfortable, sustainable, and fashionable choices to its customers.