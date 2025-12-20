The Series B round was jointly led by venture capital firm V3 Ventures along with existing investors Rainmatter and Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SuperYou, a protein focused D2C food brand, has raised INR 63 crore (about USD 7 million) in a Series B funding round.

The round was jointly led by venture capital firm V3 Ventures along with existing investors Rainmatter and Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund.

The brand operates under Think9 Consumer and was co-founded by actor Ranveer Singh and entrepreneur Nikunj Biyani.

The funding comes as SuperYou reports strong revenue growth. The company claims to have achieved an annual recurring revenue of INR 200 crore as of December 2025. This performance reflects increasing consumer demand for better for you food products that combine nutrition with taste.

SuperYou has positioned itself in the fast growing protein and functional nutrition segment in India.

According to the company, the fresh capital will be used to support the next phase of expansion. Key priorities include faster R&D, introduction of new product categories, and strengthening the overall product ecosystem. SuperYou also plans to deepen its presence across India by expanding distribution through online platforms and offline retail stores.

SuperYou was launched in November 2024 and is headquartered in Mumbai. The brand focuses on making daily protein intake more accessible for modern consumers. The current product range includes protein wafers in multiple flavours, baked multigrain chips, and protein powders used for shakes and supplements.

The company is known for introducing protein wafers to the Indian market and for offering high protein snacks that appeal to both fitness focused consumers and regular snack buyers.

Think9 Consumer Technologies, the venture builder behind SuperYou, works across categories such as food, wellness, beauty, home, and fashion.

With the new funding and continued investor support, SuperYou is expected to scale its operations and strengthen its position in India's growing nutrition focused food market.