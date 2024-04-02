The Mumbai-based startup intends to target important regions like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi for nationwide coverage in the upcoming months, as well as to increase its market presence in Southern cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cold-pressed juice brand The Fresh Press announced the raising of an undisclosed amount in pre-series A round from Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund (GCCF). Actor-entrepreneur Dino Morea also came on board as both an investor and co-founder.

The startup intends to target important regions like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi for nationwide coverage in the upcoming months, as well as to increase its market presence in Southern cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai.

Dino Morea, Actor and Co-founder, The Fresh Press, said, "With the support of GCCF and Gusto Accelerators, we envision expanding our footprint nationwide, revolutionising the way people perceive and consume nutritious beverages. We anticipate that the current funding will definitely help in building a little bigger team since expansion is a major part of this fundraise."

Founded in 2018 by Mithil Lodha, Rahul Jain and Dino Morea, The Fresh Press claims to focus on delivering healthiest juices, smoothies, shakes, fruit platters, and desserts with flavors and organic goodness of natural ingredients.

It is currently accessible in Bhopal, Delhi, Pune, and Mumbai. To improve its market visibility and reach a wider audience, the brand has teamed strategically with PVR, INOX, and Reliance.

Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder Gruhas, said, "Our commitment to The Fresh Press reflects our support for the growing health consciousness among Indian consumers. As people become more mindful about what they eat, I want to support innovative homegrown entrepreneurs who are leading the charge in the health and consumer sectors. It's time we take control of our own well-being and pay attention to our nutrition intake."