News and Trends

HDFC Bank Becomes Second Most Valuable Company

Reliance Industries is the country's most valued firm with a market valuation of INR 17,72,455.70 crore

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Apple Is Planning To Launch Its Credit Card In India: Report

The report said that the tech giant held talks with HDFC bank to issue the 'Apple Cards' to Indian customers

News and Trends

RBI Approves Appointment Of Kaizad Bharucha And Bhavesh Zaveri

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be convened in due course inter alia to give effect to the appointments

News and Trends

HDFC Bank To Launch New Payment Platform In Partnership With Startups

This includes the account opening journey, loan and cards, covering both individual or MSME customers and existing and new-to-bank customers

News and Trends

RBI Bars HDFC Bank From Acquiring New Credit Card Customers, Digital Launches

These strictures come on the back of several instances of technical glitches and outages on internet banking, mobile banking over the last two years

Technology

Fintech Lenders are Axing NPAs, But is a Digital Relation with Customers Enough?

Most fintech companies in India have not yet forayed into lending, but some have taken the bold step with promising result

Finance

#6 Ways Banks are Making the Life of a Start-up Easy

Giving start-ups a preference and realizing their ever-growing financial needs, banks have opened up branches that deal specifically with start-ups

News and Trends

Did you Know How These Top 5 Bankers in India Started Their Journey?

Her banking journey started as a management trainee, but not many could stop Chanda Kochhar's rise in ICICI Bank

Growth Strategies

India's Digital Drive is Changing The Way It Banks. #5 Latest Rules

With respect to digitization, the major private banks like HDFC, ICICI and AXIS Bank have reintroduced transactions charges.

News and Trends

Good News For Entrepreneurs: SmartUp for Startups Launched by HDFC

HDFC Bank announced the launch of SmartUp, a dedicated solution platform to address banking needs of startups.