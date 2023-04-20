RBI Approves Appointment Of Kaizad Bharucha And Bhavesh Zaveri

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be convened in due course inter alia to give effect to the appointments

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as the deputy managing director of HDFC Bank and Bhavesh Zaveri as executive director of the bank for a period of three years, with effect from April 19, 2023. A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be convened in due course inter alia to give effect to the above-mentioned appointments.

Kaizad Bharucha is a career banker with over 35 years of experience. He has been associated with the Bank since 1995. In his current position as Executive Director, he is responsible for Wholesale Banking covering areas of Corporate Banking, PSUs, Capital and Commodities Markets, Financial Institutions, Custody, Mutual Funds, Global Capability Centre and Financial Sponsors coverage, and Banks coverage. Prior to joining the Bank, he worked in SBI Commercial and International Bank in various areas including Trade Finance and Corporate Banking.

On the other hand, Zaveri, who is the Group Head – Operations, Cash Management and ATM Product at the bank, has been associated with the private lender since 1998.

"In his current role, he is responsible for Business and Operations across the country and for creating and delivering a flawless operations execution capability across the diversified product suite of the Bank to the Corporate, MSME & Retail verticals including for Asset, for Liabilities and for Transaction Services of Payments & Cash Management, Trade Finance and Treasury, and ATM Product. He has an overall experience of over 36 years and has headed the critical functions of Operations, Cash Management and Technology at the Bank," said the bank in a statement.

Zaveri has worked for Oman International Bank and Barclays Bank before joining HDFC Bank.