RBI Approves Appointment Of Kaizad Bharucha And Bhavesh Zaveri

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be convened in due course inter alia to give effect to the appointments

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as the deputy managing director of HDFC Bank and Bhavesh Zaveri as executive director of the bank for a period of three years, with effect from April 19, 2023. A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be convened in due course inter alia to give effect to the above-mentioned appointments.

Kaizad Bharucha is a career banker with over 35 years of experience. He has been associated with the Bank since 1995. In his current position as Executive Director, he is responsible for Wholesale Banking covering areas of Corporate Banking, PSUs, Capital and Commodities Markets, Financial Institutions, Custody, Mutual Funds, Global Capability Centre and Financial Sponsors coverage, and Banks coverage. Prior to joining the Bank, he worked in SBI Commercial and International Bank in various areas including Trade Finance and Corporate Banking.

On the other hand, Zaveri, who is the Group Head – Operations, Cash Management and ATM Product at the bank, has been associated with the private lender since 1998.

"In his current role, he is responsible for Business and Operations across the country and for creating and delivering a flawless operations execution capability across the diversified product suite of the Bank to the Corporate, MSME & Retail verticals including for Asset, for Liabilities and for Transaction Services of Payments & Cash Management, Trade Finance and Treasury, and ATM Product. He has an overall experience of over 36 years and has headed the critical functions of Operations, Cash Management and Technology at the Bank," said the bank in a statement.

Zaveri has worked for Oman International Bank and Barclays Bank before joining HDFC Bank.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends HDFC Bank RBI Appointment

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

How a Day In Tim Cook's Life Looks In India

When in India be like an Indian, is what Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, is swearing by as he enjoys his India visit. From savoring Vada Pav in Mumbai to visiting the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy in Delhi, he is enjoying the rich diversity of Indian culture

By Shrabona Ghosh

Leadership

9 Business Habits to Avoid at All Costs

To successfully grow your business, you must avoid these nine business habits.

By Jeanne Omlor

Business News

'I Teach People How to Live Their Rich Life:' Finance Expert Ramit Sethi Gets a Netflix Show

The author of "I Will Teach You to Be Rich" is taking his financial advice on the road.

By Sam Silverman

By Swadha Mishra

News and Trends

InsuranceDekho Acquires Network Of Insurance Freelancers IRSS

The new team is aligned with the vision of InsuranceDekho to democratize insurance buying and selling across India and insure every Indian

By Teena Jose

Social Media

How Entrepreneurs Can Build Their Personal Brand on LinkedIn

Business branding and personal branding on now one in the same, and there's no better platform for leveraging this synergy than LinkedIn

By Jenny Karn