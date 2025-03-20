Hero MotoCorp

Euler Motors Raises INR 638 Cr in Series D Round Led by Hero MotoCorp and BII

The fresh capital will be deployed to expand Euler Motors' nationwide sales and service network and accelerate the development of new electric commercial vehicle (ECV) products aimed at mass adoption.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Hero MotoCorp Invests INR 525 Cr in Euler Motors, Expands EV Presence

The investment, approved by Hero MotoCorp's Board of Directors on March 20, 2025, will be executed in multiple tranches, giving the company a 32.5% stake in Euler Motors on a fully diluted basis.

Highlighting This Week's Biggest Startup Fundings: June 1–6

The startups listed below have raised the most money this week, from June 1 to June 6. Below is a brief summary of them:

Hero MotoCorp Invests INR 124 Cr to Expand Stake in Ather Energy

In the past nine months, Hero MotoCorp has made three investments in the Bengaluru-based company.