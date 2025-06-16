Hero FinCorp Raises INR 260 Cr in Pre-IPO Round This fundraising has led the company to reduce its fresh issue size to INR 1,840 crore from the previously planned INR 2,100 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Hero FinCorp, the financial services arm of Hero MotoCorp, has raised INR 260 crore through a pre-IPO placement round ahead of its proposed public offering. The company allotted 18.57 lakh shares at INR 1,400 per share on June 13 to 12 investors, as per a public filing.

This fundraising has led the company to reduce its fresh issue size to INR 1,840 crore from the previously planned INR 2,100 crore. Consequently, the total IPO size now stands at INR 3,408 crore, down from the earlier INR 3,668 crore.

The offering includes an INR 1,568 crore offer-for-sale (OFS) by existing investors such as AHVF II Holdings Singapore II, Apis Growth II (Hibiscus), Link Investment Trust (through Vikas Srivastava), and Otter Ltd.

Among major participants in the pre-IPO round were Shahi Exports (INR 69 crore), RVG Jatropha Plantation (INR 50 crore), Mohan Exports (INR 25 crore), and AP Properties (INR 22 crore). Other notable investors included Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Tiger Laser Pte, and Yugal Chit Fund.

In May, Hero FinCorp received approval from market regulator SEBI to launch its IPO. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to strengthen its capital base and support future lending activities.

Hero FinCorp is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) offering financial products primarily to retail and MSME customers. As of March 2024, it had assets under management (AUM) of INR 51,821 crore, with retail and MSME loans making up 65% and 21% of the portfolio respectively. Founded in 1991, the company now serves over 1.18 crore customers across India.
