IFC
Everstone Capital Strengthens Partnership with IFC Through USD 60 Mn Investment
The new investment will support mid-market companies in sectors such as healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and financial services.
IFC Proposes USD 30 Mn Investment in L Catterton's USD 600 Mn India-Focused Fund
The private equity fund is targeting USD 600 million in total commitments to support mid-market companies in India's consumer sector.
A91 Partners Closes USD 665 Mn Third Fund, Bolstering India's Mid-Stage VC Landscape
The fundraise closely follows earlier reports that the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, was evaluating a USD 35 million commitment, along with a potential USD 30 million co-investment.
India Needs USD 1 trillion By 2030 To Achieve Climate Change Adaptation Target: IFC
Collaboration between public, private, and philanthropic capital is critical for unlocking development gains and addressing massive global challenges.