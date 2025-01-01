Imarticus Learning

News and Trends

ISFB Launches INR 25 Cr Fund to Back Student Founders

It will provide early stage capital, structured mentorship and operational support, allowing students to work on building companies while continuing their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

70% of Startups Prioritise Upskilling in AI, Blockchain, and Product Management: Report

The 'hire-train-deploy' model is becoming increasingly popular, growing by 15% YoY, enabling startups to maintain agility in hiring and workforce development.

News and Trends

Imarticus Learning Acquires MyCaptain in INR 50 Cr Deal

With this, Imarticus Learning has marked its fourth acquisition in the last four years, further accelerating its growth journey and strengthening its leadership in the education sector.

News and Trends

IIM Calcutta and Imarticus Learning Launch Executive Programme in Private Equity and Venture Capital

The programme includes a three-day campus immersion at IIM Calcutta, offering participants a chance to interact with faculty, network with peers, and experience the institute's academic culture first-hand.