ISFB Launches INR 25 Cr Fund to Back Student Founders
It will provide early stage capital, structured mentorship and operational support, allowing students to work on building companies while continuing their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.
70% of Startups Prioritise Upskilling in AI, Blockchain, and Product Management: Report
The 'hire-train-deploy' model is becoming increasingly popular, growing by 15% YoY, enabling startups to maintain agility in hiring and workforce development.
Imarticus Learning Acquires MyCaptain in INR 50 Cr Deal
With this, Imarticus Learning has marked its fourth acquisition in the last four years, further accelerating its growth journey and strengthening its leadership in the education sector.
IIM Calcutta and Imarticus Learning Launch Executive Programme in Private Equity and Venture Capital
The programme includes a three-day campus immersion at IIM Calcutta, offering participants a chance to interact with faculty, network with peers, and experience the institute's academic culture first-hand.