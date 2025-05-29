With this, Imarticus Learning has marked its fourth acquisition in the last four years, further accelerating its growth journey and strengthening its leadership in the education sector.

Professional education leader Imarticus Learning has acquired edtech startup MyCaptain for INR 50 crore (approx. USD 6 million), marking its fourth acquisition in the past four years and further cementing its leadership in India's upskilling landscape.

This strategic acquisition significantly expands Imarticus Learning's workforce to over 850 employees and brings in a dynamic team of ex-founders from MyCaptain, boosting the company's senior leadership with fresh entrepreneurial talent. The move aligns with Imarticus Learning's broader vision of reaching 5 million learners over the next three years, with a strong focus on deepening its presence in Tier II and Tier III cities.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning, highlighted, "Our collaboration with MyCaptain marks a pivotal step in strengthening Imarticus' vision to be the lifelong career partner for learners across their journey. What Zeeshan, Ruhan, and Sameer have built with MyCaptain is a company rooted in strong values, vision, and real-world impact. We're thrilled to welcome them into the Imarticus family as we shape the next phase of growth together."

Barshikar further added, "While previous acquisitions have helped us diversify our portfolio and address evolving learner needs, with MyCaptain, we aim to deepen accessibility in non-tech career domains and significantly expand our reach in Tier II+ cities."

Founded in 2012, Imarticus Learning is a Mumbai-headquartered professional education company that has impacted over 1 million learners. It offers industry-relevant programs in finance, technology, data science, marketing, and management. The company is India's first and only approved training partner for five global finance certifications including CFA, CMA, CPA, ACCA, and FRM. With a network of over 3,500 hiring partners and collaborations with premier institutions like IIMs, ISB, and London Business School, Imarticus has placed more than 75,000 learners in top MNCs.

MyCaptain, founded with the mission of unlocking unconventional career paths for youth, has over 5 lakh learners and generated INR 27 crore in revenue last year while achieving EBITDA breakeven. The platform is known for its strong grassroots presence across 1,500+ campuses and boasts a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70, one of the highest in India's edtech sector.

"MyCaptain began as a movement to challenge the status quo and open up alternate career paths for students across the country," said Mohammed Zeeshan, Co-founder and CEO of MyCaptain. "With Imarticus' scale and Nikhil and Sonya's shared belief in our mission, we now have the chance to take everything we've built and scale it even further, making new-age careers more accessible and achievable for more than 1 million students across India."

Imarticus plans to scale MyCaptain's operations fivefold over the next three years, further advancing its mission to be the career partner of choice for learners from college to leadership.