As artificial intelligence and automation reshape the world of work, startups are increasingly prioritising targeted training to prepare their workforce for emerging challenges.

A recent report by Imarticus Learning reveals that more than 70 percent of startups are focusing on equipping employees with skills in artificial intelligence, Blockchain, and product management through short-term, domain-specific programs.

The report, based on insights from over 300 Indian and global corporates, highlights a significant rise in the adoption of the 'hire-train-deploy' model. This approach, which allows organisations to recruit talent and immediately upskill them, has seen a 15 percent year-on-year increase, underscoring the need for agility in both hiring and training strategies.

Another notable trend is the 35 percent rise in CXO and senior executive training, particularly in banking, financial services, and consulting. Companies in these sectors are increasingly investing in leadership transformation and financial strategy programs to navigate market volatility.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning, said, "Today's corporate learning and development landscape has moved beyond just ticking boxes. It has transformed into agile upskilling, aligned with business goals to drive measurable outcomes. At a time when AI and automation are changing job roles faster than ever, the surge in demand for domain and skill-specific training programs is a positive sign."

"We have seen a clear shift towards personalisation in learning journeys, and this is especially prominent in sectors undergoing rapid tech disruption or regulatory evolution, including BFSI, financial services, IT, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing," he added.

The study outlines key sectoral findings. In e-commerce and retail, there has been an 18 percent year-on-year growth in training initiatives, with 60 percent of companies now focusing on equipping frontline staff with digital tools. Manufacturing has seen a 30 percent rise in demand for Industry 4.0 programs, covering areas such as predictive analytics, automation, and digital supply chain management.

In technology and financial services, 80 percent of firms are investing in certifications for artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. The financial sector, in particular, has shown high interest in investment banking, risk management, and strategic financial programs.

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals are also witnessing strong demand for upskilling, with a 22 percent increase in AI-driven learning for research, development, and regulatory compliance.

The findings underscore a clear shift in corporate learning, as industries prepare their workforce for the future by blending technological expertise with domain-focused training.