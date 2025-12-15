It will provide early stage capital, structured mentorship and operational support, allowing students to work on building companies while continuing their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.

Professional education company Imarticus Learning has announced a new initiative to strengthen undergraduate and postgraduate education in finance and business through its Imarticus School of Finance and Business (ISFB).

As part of the initiative, the company has launched an INR 25 crore venture fund in partnership with BLinC Invest to support students who wish to pursue entrepreneurship during their academic programmes.

The venture fund is designed to back entrepreneurial learners from the first day of their academic journey. It will provide early stage capital, structured mentorship and operational support, allowing students to work on building companies while continuing their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.

The initiative aims to integrate real world business exposure with formal education, enabling students to test ideas and gain hands-on experience at an early stage.

In addition to entrepreneurship focused support, ISFB is strengthening pathways for students who plan to pursue higher education or careers abroad. As part of this effort, the school has partnered with Ambitio, a study abroad platform. Through the collaboration, students will gain access to admissions tools, preparation support for GMAT, GRE and IELTS examinations, and personalised guidance for applications to global business schools.

ISFB is positioned as a finance school focused on reducing the gap between academic learning and industry readiness. According to the company, it has trained more than 7,50,000 learners and supported the placement of over 50,000 professionals in Fortune 500 companies. The school offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes that combine academic coursework with industry exposure, mentorship and applied learning experiences.