In a move that underscores the growing significance of private capital markets, IIM Calcutta has partnered with Imarticus Learning to launch an executive programme in Private Equity (PE) and Venture Capital (VC). Designed for finance professionals and entrepreneurs, the seven-month live online course combines academic rigour with real-world insights to prepare participants for leadership roles in investment management.

The programme includes a three-day campus immersion at IIM Calcutta, offering participants a chance to interact with faculty, network with peers, and experience the institute's academic culture first-hand. The curriculum spans key PE and VC topics such as deal sourcing, startup valuation, fundraising, financial modeling, portfolio management, exit strategies, and also covers emerging regulatory and digital trends in the sector.

"At IIM Calcutta, we are committed to nurturing future-ready professionals equipped to lead in rapidly evolving financial landscapes," said Prof Avijit Bansal, Assistant Professor, Finance and Control, IIM Calcutta. "The PE and VC programme in association with Imarticus Learning is designed to prepare participants with practical skills, domain expertise, and a holistic understanding of PE and VC dynamics."

A key highlight of the programme is its focus on application-driven learning. Participants will gain access to masterclasses delivered by seasoned PE and VC veterans, offering practical perspectives on billion-dollar deals and global investment trends. Additionally, the programme includes personalised mentorship, leadership coaching, and psychometric evaluations to strengthen decision-making and strategic thinking.

"We are excited to partner with IIM Calcutta to offer a world-class learning experience that bridges the gap between classroom learning and boardroom decisions," said Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO, Imarticus Learning. "Given the changing investment landscape, we see an urgent need for such a specialised programme, ideal for mid-to-senior-level professionals."

Imarticus Learning, founded in 2012, is India's leading professional education company, dedicated to industry-relevant training. With partnerships spanning 25+ premier institutes and over 3,500 global hiring partners, the company has impacted more than one million careers.

On completion, participants will receive IIM Calcutta executive education alumni status, providing lifelong access to the institute's global alumni network and dedicated digital platforms — a powerful advantage in the competitive investment ecosystem.