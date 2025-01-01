Incuspaze

News and Trends

Incuspaze Acquires VSKOUT to Boost Tech-Driven Real Estate Solutions

The acquisition will strengthen Incuspaze's capabilities in delivering real-time, data-driven property intelligence to clients, especially Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and large enterprises.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Incuspaze Acquires Trios to Strengthen Flexible Workspace Presence

The acquisition strengthens Incuspaze's presence in the Pune region, which it sees as a key market with rising demand for flexible offices.

News and Trends

The Best Startup Funding This Week: July 20–26

Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from July 20 to July 26.

News and Trends

Incuspaze Secures USD 8 Mn in Maiden Funding to Expand Workspace Solutions

The raised capital will beef up Incuspaze's capabilities to provide top-tier workspace solutions to enterprises, MSMEs, and startups.