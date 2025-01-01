Incuspaze
Incuspaze Acquires VSKOUT to Boost Tech-Driven Real Estate Solutions
The acquisition will strengthen Incuspaze's capabilities in delivering real-time, data-driven property intelligence to clients, especially Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and large enterprises.
Incuspaze Acquires Trios to Strengthen Flexible Workspace Presence
The acquisition strengthens Incuspaze's presence in the Pune region, which it sees as a key market with rising demand for flexible offices.
The Best Startup Funding This Week: July 20–26
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from July 20 to July 26.
Incuspaze Secures USD 8 Mn in Maiden Funding to Expand Workspace Solutions
The raised capital will beef up Incuspaze's capabilities to provide top-tier workspace solutions to enterprises, MSMEs, and startups.