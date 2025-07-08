The acquisition will strengthen Incuspaze's capabilities in delivering real-time, data-driven property intelligence to clients, especially Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and large enterprises.

Workspace solutions provider Incuspaze has announced the acquisition of VSKOUT, a B2B SaaS platform specialising in curated data analytics for commercial real estate (CRE).

The strategic deal, structured as a combination of cash and equity swap, aims to integrate high-tech intelligence into Incuspaze's rapidly growing office space offerings across India.

Founded in 2016 by Saumya Kumar and Pankaj Jain, VSKOUT has built a strong reputation for its proprietary analytics tools, real estate data mapping, and deep insights into India's CRE ecosystem.

"This is not just an acquisition, it is an alignment of visions," said Sanjay Choudhary, Founder and CEO of Incuspaze. "By combining our expansive footprint with VSKOUT's advanced intelligence tools, we're confident in building a future-ready, sustainable business that will redefine how enterprises strategize and scale."

With over 4 million sq. ft. across 50+ locations in 18 cities, Incuspaze offers managed offices, co-working, asset leasing, and design-and-build services. The integration of VSKOUT's predictive analytics and benchmarking capabilities will bring enhanced dashboard experiences, occupancy forecasting, and location insights to enterprise clients.

VSKOUT's co-founders will continue to play pivotal roles in the combined entity. Saumya Kumar will lead the GCC vertical and spearhead research and data innovation, while Pankaj Jain will drive the technology stack powering both revenue generation and workplace experience.

"Beyond the synergy in services, the cultural fit and aligned goals make this a seamless transition," said Kumar and Jain in a joint statement. "Our teams are now co-creating a data-first future for the real estate and workspace sector."

The merger also opens doors for launching white-label data solutions for developers and subscription-based insights for enterprises, positioning the entity as a tech-first leader in India's evolving workspace landscape.