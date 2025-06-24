Incuspaze Acquires Trios to Strengthen Flexible Workspace Presence The acquisition strengthens Incuspaze's presence in the Pune region, which it sees as a key market with rising demand for flexible offices.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

Sanjay Choudhary, CEO, Incuspaze|LinkedIn

Managed office space provider Incuspaze has acquired Pune-based co-working firm Trios in a cash and stock deal, aiming to expand its footprint in the flexible workspace market.

While the financial terms were not disclosed, the 100% acquisition is expected to boost Incuspaze's revenue by 10–15%, contributing to its 2025–26 target of INR 350–400 crore.

Founded in 2016, Incuspaze currently operates across more than 50 locations in 18 cities, managing a total area of 40 lakh square feet.

Trios, launched in 2017, runs 12 co-working centres in Pune and Gurugram.

The acquisition strengthens Incuspaze's presence in the Pune region, which it sees as a key market with rising demand for flexible offices.

According to Incuspaze, the move will help improve operational efficiency, standardise customer experience, and expand its reach across India. The company considers Trios a strong cultural and strategic fit.

In a related development, Incuspaze recently launched a new company, FlexLeaze, to offer end-to-end office leasing solutions. Rahul Sarin has been appointed as its co-founder and CEO.

With FlexLeaze, Incuspaze has also entered the fit-out lease services segment, further diversifying its offerings in the managed office space sector.
