The acquisition strengthens Incuspaze's presence in the Pune region, which it sees as a key market with rising demand for flexible offices.

Managed office space provider Incuspaze has acquired Pune-based co-working firm Trios in a cash and stock deal, aiming to expand its footprint in the flexible workspace market.

While the financial terms were not disclosed, the 100% acquisition is expected to boost Incuspaze's revenue by 10–15%, contributing to its 2025–26 target of INR 350–400 crore.

Founded in 2016, Incuspaze currently operates across more than 50 locations in 18 cities, managing a total area of 40 lakh square feet.

Trios, launched in 2017, runs 12 co-working centres in Pune and Gurugram.

According to Incuspaze, the move will help improve operational efficiency, standardise customer experience, and expand its reach across India. The company considers Trios a strong cultural and strategic fit.

In a related development, Incuspaze recently launched a new company, FlexLeaze, to offer end-to-end office leasing solutions. Rahul Sarin has been appointed as its co-founder and CEO.

With FlexLeaze, Incuspaze has also entered the fit-out lease services segment, further diversifying its offerings in the managed office space sector.