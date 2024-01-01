inmobi
Startup Funding Spotlight: Key Deals to Watch from This Week (September 6–13)
This week witnessed significant funding rounds across various sectors, highlighting the growing interest in fintech, wealthtech, and lifestyle brands. Below is a roundup of the top startups that secured the most capital between September 6 and September 13.
InMobi Secures USD 100 Mn Debt Financing from MARS Growth Capital to Fuel AI Development and Acquisitions
Founded in 2007 by Naveen Tewari, Mohit Saxena, Amit Gupta, and Abhay Singhal, InMobi operates through its two core businesses, Glance and InMobi Advertising.
