India Must Equip Young Engineers with AI Skills to Stay Relevant

As India celebrates Engineers Day 2025, industry leaders have called out the need to equip and reskill young engineers with the latest technologies so that they can be ready for the artificial intelligence (AI)-led future.

National Engineers' Day is annually observed in India on September 15, marking the birth anniversary of India's renowned and greatest engineer, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia, said, "Engineers have always been at the heart of India's progress - building the infrastructure, industries, and innovations that define our nation. Every day, I am inspired by the engineers I meet - their curiosity, their resilience, and their determination to create solutions that serve not just businesses, but society at large. As technology evolves, their role will only grow more critical."

"As we enter India's Techade, powered by deep tech and engineering excellence, defined by AI and automation, this is our moment to invest boldly - equipping young talent at the grassroots, reskilling mid-career professionals, and fostering a culture of lifelong learning. At the same time, as India navigates a complex socio-economic landscape, agentic AI emerges as a transformative force, not leveraging just technology, but reimagining the future. By harnessing the power of agentic AI, engineers aren't only solving India's most pressing complexities but are also driving a new wave of global innovation, setting a precedent for the world to follow," Bhattacharya added.

According to Mohit Saxena, Co-founder and CTO, InMobi, engineering is being redefined with the advent of AI. "With AI taking over routine tasks, the true role of engineers now lies in solving problems that have never been attempted, designing systems of massive scale, and building the future. In this new era, the demand is shifting decisively toward depth—where advanced research and PhDs across domains will become the cornerstone of innovation. The world's most advanced economies, from the USA to China, have long invested in nurturing deep specialists who dedicate their lives to research and mastery."

"India, with its vast STEM talent, has the opportunity to emulate and leapfrog by creating a culture that celebrates depth, research, and lifelong learning. The future will belong not just to those who code, but to those who dare to imagine audaciously, explore relentlessly, and contribute rare skills in AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, robotics, and beyond. It is this spirit of engineering excellence that will power India's next decade of breakthroughs," said Saxena.

At Fulcrum Digital, engineering excellence is seen as the cornerstone of innovation, where human ingenuity and emerging technologies converge to solve real-world challenges.

"As India honors the legacy of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, we at Fulcrum continue our mission to touch billion lives by building sustainable, intelligent, and resilient systems that can drive progress for industries and communities alike. The future belongs to those who start with the why and design with purpose, and engineers will continue to be the architects of that future," Bhaskar Gandavabi, Senior VP – Technology and Innovation at Fulcrum Digital.

Colt Data Centre Services believes engineers drive the digital revolution, fuelling today's economy. "Their skills and tireless innovation create data centres with reliability, security, and agility, enabling businesses to succeed in a hyper-connected world. These engineers don't merely construct; they build the future of digital trust and resilience. We celebrate their crucial role in enabling the seamless flow of data that drives global progress and opportunity. Their support behind the scenes makes every connection and innovation stand on the foundation of absolute trust. It is their vision and precision that make the digital world possible and unstoppable, playing a crucial role in India's emergence as a global technology powerhouse," said Pratap Mane, Country Head – India, ColtDCS.



Cybersecurity firm Sophos believes engineers play in advancing technology and strengthening the foundations of a secure digital economy. "In an era where cyberthreats are growing more complex by the day, it is the vision and ingenuity of engineers that empower us to create adaptive, sustainable, and future-ready security solutions. Honouring Sir M. Visvesvaraya's legacy is also a reminder that engineering excellence is not only about solving problems, but about building a safer and stronger tomorrow for society," said Sunil Sharma, Vice President & Managing Director- Sales (India & SAARC), Sophos.

"Today, India stands at an important turning point, with many changes happening across the world - in Technology, Energy, and Innovation. With over 1.5 million engineering graduates every year, our engineers will play a pivotal role in shaping this change, in helping us innovate and create sustainable ideas from India for the world. As countries look for reliable and scalable solutions, India's engineering talent- roughly about 40 per cent of the world's skilled talent, gives us a real edge. On this National Engineer's Day, we honour all engineers and their contributions to driving India's growth and progress," Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital.