FieldAI Secures USD 314 Mn Funding, Valuation Reaches to USD 2 Bn
The startup has now secured a total of USD 405 million across two rounds as it looks to accelerate the deployment of its artificial intelligence platform.
AI Startup MaxIQ Secures USD 7.8 Mn Funding Led by Dell Technologies Capital
The fresh funds will be used to scale operations, enhance product development, and strengthen its leadership team.
From Fintech to Wellness: Top Startup Funding Stories of the Week (Feb 01–07)
Indian startups continue to attract significant funding, with innovative solutions across sectors. Here's a look at the top funding deals of the week:
AI Scaling Startup TrueFoundry Secures USD 19 Mn from Intel Capital, Eniac Ventures, and Peak XV
With the fresh funding, TrueFoundry aims to develop a universal AI deployment platform, expand its team, enhance go-to-market strategies, and boost customer acquisition and business growth.