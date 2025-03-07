AI Startup MaxIQ Secures USD 7.8 Mn Funding Led by Dell Technologies Capital The fresh funds will be used to scale operations, enhance product development, and strengthen its leadership team.

AI-driven revenue platform MaxIQ, formerly known as Gyaan AI, has raised USD 7.8 million in a seed funding round led by Dell Technologies Capital, with additional participation from Intel Capital.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to scale operations, enhance product development, and strengthen its leadership team.

Founded in 2022 by Sonny Aulakh, MaxIQ aims to address the challenges of fragmented sales and customer success processes in B2B SaaS companies. Its AI-powered platform unifies deal qualification, forecasting, and customer lifecycle management, enabling businesses to streamline operations and optimize revenue generation.

Chris Hillock, an investor at Dell Technologies Capital, highlighted the growing complexities of managing B2B SaaS sales. "Organisations are drowning in a sea of fragmented data," he said. "MaxIQ's bold vision of unifying the entire customer journey presents a significant opportunity for companies to leverage information intelligently, drive productivity, and maximise value capture."

As part of its expansion, MaxIQ has appointed Matt Hickey as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Rob Sexton as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Both bring leadership experience from Palo Alto Networks, EMC, and Securiti.ai, further strengthening the company's strategic direction.

"Today's tools leave a critical gap between sales and customer success, resulting in misalignment, delays, and missed revenue opportunities," said Matt Hickey, CEO of MaxIQ.

Aulakh will continue to lead product innovation and drive MaxIQ's market presence through strategic marketing initiatives. With a strong leadership team and fresh funding, MaxIQ is poised to transform B2B SaaS sales, offering real-time insights and improving customer adoption and retention.
