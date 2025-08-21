FieldAI Secures USD 314 Mn Funding, Valuation Reaches to USD 2 Bn The startup has now secured a total of USD 405 million across two rounds as it looks to accelerate the deployment of its artificial intelligence platform.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FieldAI

US-based robotics software company FieldAI has raised USD 314 million in a new funding round, lifting its valuation to USD 2 billion from USD 500 million a year ago, according to people familiar with the matter.

The startup has now secured a total of USD 405 million across two rounds as it looks to accelerate the deployment of its artificial intelligence platform.

Investors in the latest round include Khosla Ventures, Nvidia's NVentures, Bezos Expeditions, Canaan Partners and Intel Capital.

FieldAI, founded in 2016 by former NASA robotics technologist Ali Agha, develops systems that allow robots to work safely in industrial environments. Its software can be installed on a wide range of hardware, giving companies flexibility to use cost-efficient machines rather than being tied to a single integrated system.

The company is currently focused on enabling robots to handle monitoring and surveying tasks in environments described as "dirty, dull and dangerous." Over time, it plans to extend those capabilities to more complex operations.

Agha said the fresh funding will allow FieldAI to expand its workforce from around 30 employees at the end of last year to nearly 100 as it supports multi-million-dollar contracts across the United States, Europe and Asia. He emphasised that FieldAI's technology is distinguished by the way it integrates physics-based models to help robots assess and manage risks in unpredictable settings.

"In robotics, there are consequences to actions, so managing that risk is the fundamental gap today," Agha said.

Backing investors point to the company's data-driven approach as a key advantage. Kanu Gulati, a partner at Khosla Ventures, said the ability to deploy robots more widely and gather real world information could set FieldAI apart. "The bigger story for me is getting more robots deployed that are collecting more data, and then they can be in the pole position to win," she said.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

How I Built a Business That Thrives Through Constant Disruption — and How You Can Too

Change is moving faster than ever — but I've learned there's one thing that keeps my business grounded, no matter what comes next.

By Aaron Vaccaro
News and Trends

Entrepreneur and Investor Neeraj Tyagi Passes Away at 50

Neeraj Tyagi made over 60 angel investments, backing startups like BluSmart, Rooter, Zypp Electric, Oben Electric, Garuda Aerospace, and Hesa, with strong focus on electric mobility and emerging technologies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

World Entrepreneur Day 2024: Lessons Learnt By Start-up Founders

August 21 is celebrated as World Entrepreneur Day to commemorate the spirit and hard work behind building start-ups that are on their way to bring the next big idea to the front

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Major Companies Including Google and McKinsey Are Bringing Back In-Person Job Interviews to Combat AI Cheating

Recruiters say potential hires are reading out answers from AI instead of thinking of their own during interviews.

By Sherin Shibu
By Amanda Breen