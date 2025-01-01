Ivory
News and Trends
Cognitive Screening Platform Ivory Wins DHN HealthTech Innovation Challenge 2025
Five finalists who presented their innovations during Demo Day are Ivory, Plus91, HeyDoc AI, BrainSight AI and Curebay Technologies.
News and Trends
IIT Indore's HealthTech Challenge 2025 Names Five Finalists
The five finalists are Ivory, Plus91, HeyDoc AI, BrainSight AI, and Curebay Technologies.
News and Trends
Brain Health Startup Ivory and Construction Tech Platform MatBook Secure Fresh Funding Rounds
The following startups have announced their latest funding rounds to accelerate innovation and scale operations.
News and Trends
FluxGen, Deciml, and Ivory Secure Fresh Funding to Scale Operations and Innovation
The following Indian startups have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive innovation and expansion.