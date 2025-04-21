The following startups have announced their latest funding rounds to accelerate innovation and scale operations.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Brain Health Startup Ivory Raises USD 1 Mn Funding

Mumbai-based brain health startup Ivory has raised USD 1 million in a fresh funding round co-led by IIM-A Ventures and Capital-A. The round also saw participation from 1Crowd, Stanford Angels, and angel investors including Dr Sanjay Arora, Adarsh Narahari, and Juhi Bhatnagar.

The funds will be used to strengthen Ivory's clinical-grade digital assessment technology and expand distribution across India.

The startup, founded in October 2022 by Issac John (CEO) and Rahul Krishnan (CPO), is focused on early detection of cognitive decline and proactive brain health management.

Ivory offers FDA-registered cognitive assessments and personalised brain training programs through its mobile app. By combining neuroscience, neuropsychology, and data science, the platform empowers users to track, train, and optimise their brain health. Ivory's solution has gained traction among clinicians, psychologists, corporates, and insurers—partnering with brands like Ather Energy, WeWork, and PUMA.

Issac John, Co-founder and CEO said, "At Ivory, we are building for a future where brain health is prioritized just like physical health. As people move into their 40s and beyond, Ivory's early detection and intervention-led approach towards cognitive risks will play a pivotal role in reducing society's healthcare burden."

The company recently released India's first Brain Health Report and appeared on Shark Tank India Season 4, further boosting visibility. Backers believe Ivory is at the forefront of the shift from reactive care to preventive brain health. The team now aims to enhance AI capabilities, expand geographically, and invest in India-specific longitudinal research to redefine how brain wellness is approached in the country.

Construction Tech Startup MatBook Raises USD 750K Funding

MatBook, a construction tech startup, has raised USD 750,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Seedstars International Ventures, Fluent Ventures, and Everywhere Ventures, with participation from angel investors linked to Autodesk and Amazon.

The funds will be used to enhance its AI-powered platform, expand US operations, and grow its sales, tech, and operations teams. MatBook plans to advance its AI tools for pricing predictions, lead-time optimisation, and supplier recommendations.

Founded by Harsh Badera, Nasir Hussain, Raghav Malhotra, and Shubham Sharma, MatBook connects US contractors and distributors directly with vetted manufacturers, offering integrated logistics, quality control, and financing.

The platform addresses persistent supply chain inefficiencies in the construction sector. With features like Environmental Product Declarations, MatBook also supports green building compliance. The company now aims to introduce credit solutions and grow its manufacturing network to further streamline procurement and reduce project delays.