Five finalists who presented their innovations during Demo Day are Ivory, Plus91, HeyDoc AI, BrainSight AI and Curebay Technologies.

The DHN HealthTech Innovation Challenge 2025 concluded its Demo Day at IIT Indore, marking an important moment for India's rapidly growing HealthTech ecosystem.

Organised by DHN with support from the IITI Drishti CPS Foundation, the event brought together emerging technologies aimed at transforming digital health delivery across the country.

After a competitive final round, Ivory was declared the Winner and Best HealthTech Startup of 2025. Founded by Issac John, the company has developed a neuroscience based cognitive screening platform that uses interactive digital tools to detect early signs of cognitive decline.

Curebay Technologies (Oralcare), known for its work in hybrid care for rural communities, was named the first runner up, while Plus91 Technologies secured the second runner up position.

The challenge received applications from startups working across AI driven diagnostics, cognitive health solutions, interoperable digital records, and hybrid healthcare models. This edition was held in collaboration with W Health Ventures, CDAC, iCreate, and AWS. It has also been recognised as an official pre summit event for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and IndiaAI.

Five finalists presented their innovations during Demo Day. These included Ivory's cognitive screening platform, Plus91's interoperable digital health infrastructure, HeyDoc AI's personal health records ecosystem, BrainSight AI's neuroscience diagnostics tools and Curebay Technologies' tech supported care network for underserved regions.

DHN and ScaleHealthTech Founder and CEO Vishnu Saxena said, "HealthTech in India is no longer about experiments or pilots; it is about scalable, implementable solutions that can serve millions. Today's winner, along with the finalists, demonstrated not just innovation but clarity of purpose, market understanding, and a deep commitment to solving India's most urgent healthcare challenges."

Aditya Vyas, CEO of the IITI Drishti CPS Foundation, stated that "The winning solution stood out because of its strong clinical relevance, its integration readiness with national digital health systems, and its ability to deliver impact at scale."