FluxGen, Deciml, and Ivory Secure Fresh Funding to Scale Operations and Innovation

The following Indian startups have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive innovation and expansion.

FluxGen Raises INR 28 Cr to Expand AI-Powered Water Management Solutions

Bengaluru-based climate tech company FluxGen Sustainable Technologies has raised INR 28 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by IAN Alpha Fund. Investors including Rainmatter, Gameskraft Technologies, Intersection Ventures, Force Ventures, Axilor Ventures, and Arali Ventures also participated.

The funds will be used to scale FluxGen's AI and IoT-driven water management solutions, expand into new industrial markets, and accelerate international growth.

Founded in 2021 by Ganesh Shankar and Emanuel Deepak, FluxGen provides end-to-end water intelligence solutions, helping industries monitor, analyse, and optimise water usage. Its flagship platform, AquaGen, offers real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and regulatory compliance support. Companies like TATA Steel, Aditya Birla Group, and Mahindra Group have reported up to 30% water savings using FluxGen's technology.

"Water is a business imperative. With climate change and regulatory pressures increasing, industries must act fast. This investment enables us to scale AI-powered solutions that not only conserve water but also ensure business sustainability," said Ganesh Shankar, CEO of FluxGen.

With growing demand in high water-use sectors and expanding operations in the Middle East and Africa, FluxGen aims to become a global leader in industrial water management, driving both financial and environmental impact.

Deciml Raises USD 3 Mn Funding from Jainam Broking to Expand Micro-Investing Solutions

Deciml, a pioneering round-up investing platform, has raised USD 3 million in seed funding from Jainam Broking Limited, marking Jainam's debut investment in the startup ecosystem. The funds will be used to enhance Deciml's product offerings, expand its user base, and strengthen its team to scale its mission of democratizing investing.

Founded by Satyajeet Kunjeer, Deciml simplifies investing by automatically rounding up users' daily transactions to the nearest INR 10 and investing the spare change into mutual funds. By integrating seamlessly with digital payments, Deciml empowers young Indians to build wealth effortlessly.

"The Deciml journey is at a crucial crossroads," said Kunjeer. "With this funding, we are focused on rapid growth, and Jainam Broking's investment validates and fuels our vision."

Dishant Milanbhai Parikh, CFO of Jainam Broking Limited, emphasised, "We believe in technology that simplifies investing. Deciml's approach aligns with our vision of making financial literacy accessible and actionable."

Ivory Secures INR 50 Lakh from Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India to Revolutionise Brain Health

Ivory, an early-stage brain health startup, secured INR 50 lakh in funding from Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India to advance its neuroscience-based gaming app for cognitive assessment and prevention. The fresh capital will be used to enhance its AI-driven brain training programs and expand user accessibility.

Founded in October 2022 by Issac John and Rahul Krishnan, Ivory addresses the rising concern of cognitive decline with FDA-registered cognitive assessments and personalised training exercises. The startup is backed by investors like Capital A, TDV Partners, and prominent angels, including HealthifyMe's Tushar Vashisht and SAP India's Rajeev Singh.

"If we test our kidney, liver, and heart, why not the brain? Memory and cognition shape our daily lives, yet brain health remains overlooked," said Issac John, Co-founder and CEO.

Rahul Krishnan, Co-founder and CPO, added, "Cognitive decline isn't just an aging issue—it starts earlier than we realise. Our tech-driven approach makes brain health assessments as accessible as fitness tracking."

With over 30 million cognitive impairment cases in India and 90% going undiagnosed worldwide, Ivory is pioneering early detection and intervention, shaping the future of preventive healthcare—one mind at a time.