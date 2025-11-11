You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

IIT Indore's IITI Drishti CPS Foundation, in collaboration with DHN, W Health Ventures, CDAC, and iCreate, has announced the top five startups shortlisted for the next round of the HealthTech Innovation Challenge 2025, powered by AWS.

Launched last month, the challenge seeks to identify and accelerate India's most promising HealthTech startups through mentorship, incubation, and access to pilots and funding opportunities. Following an extensive evaluation in October, five startups have been selected to showcase their solutions at the Demo Day scheduled for November 15 at IIT Indore. These startups were chosen for their innovative approaches to addressing challenges in mental health, diagnostics, interoperability, and primary care through artificial intelligence and digital health technologies.

The DHN HealthTech Innovation Challenge 2025 holds special significance as it has been officially recognized as a Pre-Summit Event for the upcoming India–AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and IndiaAI. This recognition places the challenge within India's broader AI and digital health ecosystem, serving as a bridge between innovators, policymakers, and investors shaping the country's AI-led healthcare transformation.

The five shortlisted startups are:

Ivory , a Bengaluru-based company using neuroscience-backed assessments and interactive games for early detection and intervention in cognitive health.

, a Bengaluru-based company using neuroscience-backed assessments and interactive games for early detection and intervention in cognitive health. Plus91 , a digital health platform (MediXcel™) certified for integration with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) ecosystem, enabling interoperable health record sharing.

, a digital health platform (MediXcel™) certified for integration with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) ecosystem, enabling interoperable health record sharing. HeyDoc AI , an AI-driven healthcare platform built on ABHA/ABDM infrastructure, providing connected personal health records and wellness insights.

, an AI-driven healthcare platform built on ABHA/ABDM infrastructure, providing connected personal health records and wellness insights. BrainSight AI , a Bengaluru-based deep-tech firm using AI and neuroscience to map brain connectivity for precision diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders.

, a Bengaluru-based deep-tech firm using AI and neuroscience to map brain connectivity for precision diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders. Curebay Technologies, a hybrid healthcare platform combining e-clinics, diagnostics, and telemedicine to serve rural India.

Vishnu Saxena, Founder and CEO of DHN and ScaleHealthTech, said, "The response to this year's HealthTech Innovation Challenge has been truly inspiring. The startups that have made it to this stage are solving problems that matter to millions of Indians. Our goal is to ensure that health innovation is not just celebrated but also scaled responsibly and inclusively."

Aditya Vyas, CEO of IITI Drishti CPS Foundation, added, "India's healthcare challenges present enormous opportunities for innovation. The startups in this cohort are using AI, IoT, and data analytics to bring care closer to those who need it most."

Post Demo Day, winners will be onboarded into the DHN ecosystem, gaining mentorship, pilot opportunities, and access to funding to accelerate their journey toward commercialization and scale.