Java Capital

News and Trends

ProcureYard, Krvvy, and Prantae Solutions Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Resilience AI, Perpetuity Capital, and KiranaPro Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

Taqtics and Baanhem Ventures Receive Funding to Scale and Innovate

The Indian startups listed below have successfully raised funding to fuel growth, expansion, and achieve milestones across diverse industries, highlighting their strategic advancements.

News and Trends

Electric Aircraft Innovator The ePlane Company Raises USD 14 Mn Funding Led by Speciale Invest and Antares Ventures

The new funding will drive ePlane's global certification, accelerate commercialisation, support eVTOL aircraft development, enable mid-2025 flight testing, expand drone tech, and enhance prototyping for international standards compliance.