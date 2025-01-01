Java Capital
ProcureYard, Krvvy, and Prantae Solutions Raise Early-Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Resilience AI, Perpetuity Capital, and KiranaPro Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Taqtics and Baanhem Ventures Receive Funding to Scale and Innovate
The Indian startups listed below have successfully raised funding to fuel growth, expansion, and achieve milestones across diverse industries, highlighting their strategic advancements.
Electric Aircraft Innovator The ePlane Company Raises USD 14 Mn Funding Led by Speciale Invest and Antares Ventures
The new funding will drive ePlane's global certification, accelerate commercialisation, support eVTOL aircraft development, enable mid-2025 flight testing, expand drone tech, and enhance prototyping for international standards compliance.