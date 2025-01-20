You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ProcureYard Bags USD 1.72 Mn Seed Funding

ProcureYard, a Gurugram- and Bengaluru-based B2B commerce platform for raw materials, has raised USD 1.72 million in a seed round led by Powerhouse Ventures. Java Capital, 2am VC, and prominent angel investors, including Abhishek Goyal (Co-founder, Tracxn) and Rajesh Sawhney (Founder, GSF), also participated.

Founded in 2023 by Anshu Kandhari, Pankaj Bisht, Somdutt Parashar, and Tushar Agarwal, ProcureYard provides innovative solutions for raw material procurement, excess inventory liquidation, logistics, financing, and supply chain optimisation through AI-driven tools.

With operations spanning 20 states, the company has built a network of over 200 suppliers, serving more than 200 SMEs, and achieved a INR 300 crore ARR while growing 6x and turning profitable.

The company plans to utilise the funding for product development and working capital management. ProcureYard's custom-built conversational AI platform, a key driver of its success in metals, will be expanded to other raw materials. The firm has also launched a multi-lingual voice agent to streamline supplier-customer matchmaking.

"Our AI solutions redefine B2B procurement, helping SMEs optimise deals and finances effortlessly," said CEO Anshu Kandhari. With sights set on a USD 1 trillion untapped market, ProcureYard aims to reach an ARR of INr 3,000 crore within 18 months while preparing for its Series A round.

Innerwear Brand Krvvy Raises INR 6.1 Cr in Pre-Seed Round

D2C lingerie brand Krvvy, known for its functional innerwear and shapewear, has raised INR 6.1 crore (~USD 705K) in a pre-seed round co-led by Titan Capital and All In Capital.

The round also saw participation from notable angel investors, including Nikita Gupta (Co-founder, Housepital), Emmanuel Suraj (CEO, DefinEquity), Anuj Jain (VP, Investwell), and Anubhav Arora (Head of Credit, Metalbook).

Founded in May 2024 by Yash Goyal and Anant Bhardwaj, Krvvy is redefining women's innerwear with innovative designs tailored to Indian body types. The brand's product range includes bras, underwear, and shapewear, with a focus on comfort, functionality, and inclusivity.

"This funding will fuel our R&D efforts and allow us to expand our product portfolio with innovative functional innerwear. We're excited to partner with Titan Capital and All In Capital on our journey to revolutionize the women's innerwear industry," said Yash Goyal, Krvvy's Co-founder and CEO.

Krvvy plans to use the funds to strengthen its online and offline presence across India. Currently available on its website and marketplaces like Amazon and Myntra, the brand aims to meet the growing demand for shapewear in India, a segment inspired by its success in Western markets.

Prantae Solutions Raises INR 5 Cr in Seed Funding

Bhubaneswar-based deep-tech startup Prantae Solutions has secured INR 5 crore in a seed funding round led by the Indian Angel Network (IAN) Group, with additional support from IAN Alpha Fund, Samir Kalia, Deepank Kumar, and Nitin Zamre.

The funding will drive the development of complementary diagnostic solutions for kidney health and diabetes care, expand its product portfolio, and boost research and development efforts.

Founded in 2015 by Sumona Karjee Mishra and Aseem Mishra, Prantae aims to redefine healthcare with next-generation diagnostic innovations. Its flagship product, Proflo-U®, is a groundbreaking solution for kidney health assessment. Leveraging proprietary nanosensors, IoT, and AI technology, Proflo-U® provides calibration-free, cost-effective, and user-friendly testing for early detection and proactive management of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

"Indian Angel Network's support propels our vision to deliver world-class point-of-care diagnostics and champion early detection in kidney care," said Sumona Karjee Mishra, Chairman and Managing Director of Prantae Solutions.

Prantae plans to establish a strong domestic presence before entering international markets, striving to enhance healthcare accessibility and outcomes for millions worldwide through innovative, inclusive diagnostic solutions.