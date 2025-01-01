JSW Ventures
Finance AI Startup Hyperbots Raises USD 6.5 Mn for Expansion
Hyperbots' Series A round was co-led by Arkam and Athera, with JSW, Kalaari, Sunicon, and Darashaw also participating.
JSW Ventures Leads Additional USD 1.8 Mn Investment in Aereo's Series B Round
The newly raised capital will help Aereo further solidify its position as a leader in commercial drone solutions, focusing on expanding its presence in international markets.
Convin Raises USD 6.5 Mn to Boost Team, Distribution, and AI Innovation in Southeast Asia
The Series A funding round was led by India Quotient, with participation from JSW Ventures and existing investors Kalaari Capital, Titan Capital Winners Fund, Sparrow Capital, and 9Unicorns.
Dermatology Startup Cureskin Secures USD 20 Mn in Series B Led by HealthQuad
With the fresh funding, the Bengaluru-based startup hopes to fuel its vision of expanding access to quality dermatological care in India leveraging AI built over millions of datasets.