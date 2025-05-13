Finance AI Startup Hyperbots Raises USD 6.5 Mn for Expansion Hyperbots' Series A round was co-led by Arkam and Athera, with JSW, Kalaari, Sunicon, and Darashaw also participating.

Hyperbots, the agentic AI platform transforming finance and accounting operations, has raised USD 6.5 million in a Series A round co-led by Arkam Ventures and Athera Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from new investor JSW Ventures and existing backers Kalaari Ventures, Sunicon Ventures, and Darashaw & Company.

The fresh capital will be deployed to scale Hyperbots' go-to-market efforts in the US and accelerate the development of new AI co-pilots, including HyperLM—the industry's first large language model trained exclusively on finance and accounting data.

With a US headquarters and an engineering hub in India, Hyperbots is laser-focused on mid-market enterprises looking to modernise their finance operations.

"Securing this investment is far more than fresh capital—it is our springboard for a new era of finance-and-accounting transformation in the US mid-market," said Rajeev Pathak, Co-founder and CEO of Hyperbots. "With our proprietary, domain-trained AI models and agentic workflow engine, we can finally automate the heavy, error-prone work that's been holding finance teams back."

Founded in 2023 by Niyati Chhaya, Ram Jayaraman, and Rajeev Pathak, Hyperbots offers AI-native co-pilots that automate core finance workflows like procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, expense management, analytics, and reporting. These co-pilots integrate seamlessly with major ERP, CRM, and finance systems to deliver fast, accurate, and low-intervention processing.

Built on a proprietary Agentic AI platform, Hyperbots' co-pilots read structured and unstructured data, process invoices, match and reconcile them, validate taxes, manage accruals, and recommend GL codes—all with minimal human oversight. Designed from the ground up with insights from over 25 design partners, the deployment-ready co-pilots have already demonstrated 99.8% document accuracy and reduced manual effort by up to 80%.

Since its seed funding in August 2024, Hyperbots has gained traction with customers across the US, including a NASDAQ-listed healthcare provider, a media conglomerate, and an EV infrastructure firm. The company is on track to serve 100+ clients across sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, and oil & gas.

Bala Srinivasa of Arkam said, "We were impressed by the accuracy and product breadth of Hyperbots' AI suite for such a young company." Athera's Rutvik Doshi added, "The platform reimagines finance automation for the mid-market like no other."

With cutting-edge AI, a clear vision, and growing market momentum, Hyperbots is poised to become a category leader in finance automation.
