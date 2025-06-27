The funds will be used to expand operations, strengthen the team, and enhance customer experience.

JSW Ventures, the venture capital arm of the JSW Group, has led an INR 40 crore investment round in villa rental platform StayVista, with participation from existing backers DSG Consumer Partners and Capri Global Family Office.

The funds will be used to expand operations, strengthen the team, and enhance customer experience, according to the company's official statement.

Founded in 2019 by Ankita Sheth, Amit Damani, and Pranav Maheshwari, StayVista offers a curated selection of luxury villa rentals, primarily comprising second homes owned by individuals. The company currently operates 1,000 properties across 85 locations, having served over 1 million customers to date.

"StayVista is the largest player in the space and is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for alternative accommodations," said Sachin Tagra, Managing Partner, JSW Ventures. "It's a capital-efficient business with significant growth potential."

Co-founder Pranav Maheshwari added, "We aspire to make StayVista not just India's largest villa hospitality brand, but also the go-to platform for alternative accommodations."

StayVista's model provides a win-win for both homeowners and travelers, allowing property owners to monetise their second homes while offering unique stay experiences.

The Indian vacation rental market, currently valued at USD 22.3 billion, is projected to grow at 9% annually, reaching USD 34.1 billion by 2029, driven by rising disposable incomes and flexible work trends.

JSW Ventures focuses on early-stage investments in tech-led startups, with a portfolio spanning healthtech, agritech, fintech, and AI-powered enterprise solutions.