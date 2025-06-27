JSW Ventures Leads INR 40 Cr Round in Villa Rental Platform StayVista The funds will be used to expand operations, strengthen the team, and enhance customer experience.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

StayVista

JSW Ventures, the venture capital arm of the JSW Group, has led an INR 40 crore investment round in villa rental platform StayVista, with participation from existing backers DSG Consumer Partners and Capri Global Family Office.

The funds will be used to expand operations, strengthen the team, and enhance customer experience, according to the company's official statement.

Founded in 2019 by Ankita Sheth, Amit Damani, and Pranav Maheshwari, StayVista offers a curated selection of luxury villa rentals, primarily comprising second homes owned by individuals. The company currently operates 1,000 properties across 85 locations, having served over 1 million customers to date.

"StayVista is the largest player in the space and is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for alternative accommodations," said Sachin Tagra, Managing Partner, JSW Ventures. "It's a capital-efficient business with significant growth potential."

Co-founder Pranav Maheshwari added, "We aspire to make StayVista not just India's largest villa hospitality brand, but also the go-to platform for alternative accommodations."

StayVista's model provides a win-win for both homeowners and travelers, allowing property owners to monetise their second homes while offering unique stay experiences.

The Indian vacation rental market, currently valued at USD 22.3 billion, is projected to grow at 9% annually, reaching USD 34.1 billion by 2029, driven by rising disposable incomes and flexible work trends.

JSW Ventures focuses on early-stage investments in tech-led startups, with a portfolio spanning healthtech, agritech, fintech, and AI-powered enterprise solutions.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Getting a Wharton MBA Was 'a Waste of Time,' According to a Global Bank CEO. Here's the Degree He Recommends Instead.

Bill Winters is the CEO of the 160-year-old international bank, Standard Chartered.

By Sherin Shibu
Growth Strategies

The Micro, Small, and Mighty: MSME Day 2025

The story of India's MSMEs is far from over. Their future will be shaped not only by how well they adopt new technologies but also by how inclusively they grow, how strategically they invest, and how sustainably they operate.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
News and Trends

Celebrity Capital Meets EV Disruption: Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul, Ahan Shetty and Akshai Varde Join Forces to Launch Exelmoto

Exelmoto opens pre-orders from June 28 with a token booking fee of INR 499 for the first 999 units.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

I've Managed 260 Employees — Here's How to Tell If Your Leadership Style Is Actually Working

These six clues always predict whether or not there's strong leadership nearby. If you don't see these six things, poor leadership isn't far.

By Amy M Chambers
Business News

Kickstarter Campaign Raises Record $44 Million With 3D UV Printer Designed for Entrepreneurs: 'Overwhelming Support'

The Kickstarter campaign is the most funded project in the history of the crowdfunding site, with pledges from 17,220 individual backers.

By Sherin Shibu