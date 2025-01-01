Karan Johar
Inside Udaipur's Most Talked-About Wedding: Where Billionaires, Bollywood & Global Icons Converged
A grand union of wealth, power, and global star presence, this Udaipur wedding redefined what modern-day billionaire celebrations look like.
The New Stage for Stardom: Why Bollywood Icons Are Turning Into Business Mentors
After Shark Tank India's boardroom drama, the cameras are now rolling towards JioHotstar's newly launched Pitch To Get Rich, where India's entertainment icons are moving from mere endorsers to entrepreneurial evangelists.
BizDateUp Founders Jeet Chandan and Meet Jain Acquire Stake in Swiggy During Pre-IPO Round
The investment in Swiggy was made through a strategic off-market secondary deal, attracting high-profile investors including cricketers Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan, tennis player Rohan Bopanna, and filmmaker Karan Johar, alongside other notable celebrities.
Five Indian film producers are exploring business beyond cinema
Very recently, the Ahmedabad-based ice cream brand Hocco raised funds, and among many, they have two angel investors from Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. From Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, Rana Daggubati to Ronnie Screwvala, there are film producers who are expanding their horizons as business visionaries by investing in different sectors. Here we take a look at some of such personalities.