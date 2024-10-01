Get All Access for $5/mo

BizDateUp Founders Jeet Chandan and Meet Jain Acquire Stake in Swiggy During Pre-IPO Round The investment in Swiggy was made through a strategic off-market secondary deal, attracting high-profile investors including cricketers Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan, tennis player Rohan Bopanna, and filmmaker Karan Johar, alongside other notable celebrities.

By Entrepreneur Staff

[L-R] Jeet Chandan & Meet Jain

Jeet Chandan and Meet Jain, venture capitalists and co-founders of BizDateUp, have acquired a stake in Swiggy, the leading food and grocery delivery platform, during its highly anticipated pre-IPO round.

The strategic investment was made through an off-market secondary deal—a transaction that attracted prominent investors, including cricketers Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan, tennis player Rohan Bopanna, and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Swiggy's pre-IPO round has garnered attention, signaling strong confidence in the company's potential for continued growth and market leadership. This move is expected to bolster Swiggy's innovation efforts as it continues to lead India's rapidly expanding food delivery sector.

Speaking about the investment, Jeet Chandan commented, "The Indian food services market, particularly in food delivery, has experienced remarkable growth in recent years." He added, "As an entrepreneur since the age of 13, I have always been passionate about creating disruptive businesses that significantly impact consumers' lives. Swiggy's innovative approach and leadership in the food delivery sector align perfectly with my investment philosophy."

Founded by Jeet Chandan and co-founded by Meet Jain, BizDateUp has become one of the largest ecosystem enablers for startups, offering a comprehensive range of support services to help groundbreaking ideas thrive.

In the fiscal year of 2023-24, BizDateUp claims to have experienced significant growth, funding over 25 startups, raising a USD 10 million fund, and engaging with more than 1,000 active angel investors. The organisation achieved an average return of 3.5X, solidifying its reputation for identifying and supporting high-growth ventures.

Meet Jain added, "The rise of user-friendly apps and tech-enabled driver networks, combined with evolving consumer expectations, has made food delivery a major category. Swiggy is well-positioned to continue shaping the future of food delivery with its cutting-edge solutions and customer-centric approach."
