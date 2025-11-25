A grand union of wealth, power, and global star presence, this Udaipur wedding redefined what modern-day billionaire celebrations look like.

After the big fat wedding hosted by Mukesh Ambani and family (Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding), another wedding that's taking over the internet is the extravagant wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju that recently took place in Udaipur.

The Entrepreneurial Families Behind the Wedding

Netra Mantena is the daughter of NRI industrialist Rama Raju Mantena, a prominent figure in the US pharmaceutical industry and Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a company with operations in the US, Switzerland, and India.

Vamsi Gadiraju, on the other hand, is an Indian-American tech entrepreneur. He is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder and is based in San Francisco. For the uninitiated, Superorder is a tech platform that helps multi-location restaurants streamline their delivery and takeaway operations.

A Celebration of Wealth, Power & Global Influence

Netra and Vamsi's Udaipur wedding was an opulent celebration led by two of the country's most influential entrepreneurial families. This wedding was not just a family affair; it became a showcase of India's rising wealth, global cultural pull, and the evolving identity of its billionaire class.

Glamour, Hospitality & Luxury on Full Display

With couture clothing, first-rate hospitality, and chartered flights, the multi-day celebrations transformed Udaipur into a buzzing hotspot. It showcased how the once mostly Bollywood-driven glamour is giving way to entrepreneur-led families as the face of India's lifestyle, luxury, and high-profile social events.

A Guest List Filled With Global Icons

The international significance of the wedding was reflected in the guest list. High-profile figures from around the world, including Donald Trump Jr. and Jennifer Lopez (JLo), were present at the wedding, which highlights how Indian weddings have developed into global events that combine business and glamour.

Bollywood Takes Over the Sangeet

Unsurprisingly, Bollywood took centre stage in the festivities. With its electrifying performances, the sangeet looked like a star-studded awards ceremony. After performing a high-energy set with Apna Time Aayega and Aankh Maarey, Ranveer Singh danced with Donald Trump Jr. on What Jhumka? Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Jacqueline Fernandez added full entertainment sparkle with their high-energy performances.

According to reports, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh charged Rs 3-4 crore for their performances, while other celebs charge anywhere between Rs 1-2 crore each.

Koffee With Karan… at a Wedding

Not just the performances, for the first time in history, Karan Johar recreated his iconic show Koffee With Karan segment with the couple, bringing his wit and glamorous hosting style to the wedding stage. It also became one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening as it added a personal touch by the filmmaker.

The Cost of Royal Luxury

For people who are interested to know about the cost of the wedding, according to A Royal Affair, the total cost of a wedding at this venue comes close to Rs 3.5 crore, excluding GST.

This place charges Rs 8,500 for lunch, Rs 3,500 for high tea, and up to Rs 12,000 for dinner, not including taxes. Besides this, the venue offers 65 rooms and 18 suites, each costing between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,00,000 per night, which can easily reach Rs 40 lakh with personalised arrangements.

Decor, on the other hand, can cost anywhere between Rs 30 and Rs 35 lakh. The total cost of the royal wedding would come down to Rs 75-80 crore, if not more.

A Boost for Multiple Industries

Beyond the glamour and glitz, this wedding proves the profound cultural and economic influence of extravagant Indian festivities. With such grand events, multiple industries, including entertainment, hospitality, event production, and more, boosted their businesses and social media presence.

For entrepreneurial families, these events and festivities become powerful branding opportunities, highlighting India's rising international prominence while showcasing networks, legacy, and influence.

More Than Just a Wedding

More than just a wedding, what took place in Udaipur was a celebration of global connectivity, power, legacy, and culture, a unique occasion that brought together businesspeople, Bollywood celebrities, and global icons under one roof, setting a new standard for future billionaire weddings in India.