Following Separation from Karan Johar, Sajdeh and Ajmani Launch CXA The announcement was made with actor Tiger Shroff joining CXA as its first talent.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Prarthana Ajmani and Bunty Sajdeh, CXA

Cornerstone and Armour Entertainment have announced the launch of CXA, a joint venture positioned as a new age entertainment and talent agency in India. The venture is co founded by Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone, and Prarthana Ajmani, CEO of Armour Entertainment, and aims to build a structured and long term approach to talent representation across entertainment, sport and allied sectors.

The announcement was made with actor Tiger Shroff joining CXA as its first talent. The partnership brings together Cornerstone, an established brand and talent management company, and Armour Entertainment, led by Prarthana Ajmani, who has over 15 years of experience working with leading actors in the industry. The companies said the collaboration reflects a renewed focus on building sustainable careers and adapting to changes within the entertainment ecosystem.

The launch of CXA follows the reported separation between Bunty Sajdeh and filmmaker Karan Johar, who previously operated the Dharma Cornerstone Agency together. Earlier this month, Dharma Productions acquired Cornerstone's stake in the joint firm and rebranded it as Dharma Collab Artists Agency. The separation was widely reported on December 13, with both Sajdeh and Johar expected to pursue independent ventures. Media reports linked the restructuring to Serene Productions, backed by Adar Poonawalla, acquiring a 50 percent stake in Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment through a Rs 1,000 crore investment.

Bunty Sajdeh said, "Look at Hollywood and you'll see how the talent management approach has always worked in the West. There are unique skill sets that are clearly defined, strategic long term brand and wealth building alongside specialised talent management. Both are equally important and must work hand in hand to ensure maximum output."

Prarthana Ajmani said the focus of CXA would be on building a future ready system that puts talent at the centre. "With CXA, we're building a system that is structured, future ready and truly talent first. Partnering with Cornerstone brings together the strengths of two teams driven by excellence," she said.

Meanwhile, Dharma Collab Artists Agency will continue to operate as Dharma Productions' dedicated platform for talent representation. Uday Singh Gauri remains CEO and Rajeev Masand continues as COO. The agency is expanding its focus to include music, sports, digital media and live entertainment. Its roster includes actors such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Harshvardhan Rane.

CXA is expected to focus on long term career management, brand building and cross platform opportunities, positioning itself as a new entrant in India's evolving talent management landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae