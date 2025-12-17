You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cornerstone and Armour Entertainment have announced the launch of CXA, a joint venture positioned as a new age entertainment and talent agency in India. The venture is co founded by Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone, and Prarthana Ajmani, CEO of Armour Entertainment, and aims to build a structured and long term approach to talent representation across entertainment, sport and allied sectors.

The announcement was made with actor Tiger Shroff joining CXA as its first talent. The partnership brings together Cornerstone, an established brand and talent management company, and Armour Entertainment, led by Prarthana Ajmani, who has over 15 years of experience working with leading actors in the industry. The companies said the collaboration reflects a renewed focus on building sustainable careers and adapting to changes within the entertainment ecosystem.

The launch of CXA follows the reported separation between Bunty Sajdeh and filmmaker Karan Johar, who previously operated the Dharma Cornerstone Agency together. Earlier this month, Dharma Productions acquired Cornerstone's stake in the joint firm and rebranded it as Dharma Collab Artists Agency. The separation was widely reported on December 13, with both Sajdeh and Johar expected to pursue independent ventures. Media reports linked the restructuring to Serene Productions, backed by Adar Poonawalla, acquiring a 50 percent stake in Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment through a Rs 1,000 crore investment.

Bunty Sajdeh said, "Look at Hollywood and you'll see how the talent management approach has always worked in the West. There are unique skill sets that are clearly defined, strategic long term brand and wealth building alongside specialised talent management. Both are equally important and must work hand in hand to ensure maximum output."

Prarthana Ajmani said the focus of CXA would be on building a future ready system that puts talent at the centre. "With CXA, we're building a system that is structured, future ready and truly talent first. Partnering with Cornerstone brings together the strengths of two teams driven by excellence," she said.

Meanwhile, Dharma Collab Artists Agency will continue to operate as Dharma Productions' dedicated platform for talent representation. Uday Singh Gauri remains CEO and Rajeev Masand continues as COO. The agency is expanding its focus to include music, sports, digital media and live entertainment. Its roster includes actors such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Harshvardhan Rane.

CXA is expected to focus on long term career management, brand building and cross platform opportunities, positioning itself as a new entrant in India's evolving talent management landscape.