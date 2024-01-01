Kunal Shah
Kunal Shah-led Cred Becomes Unicorn After Raising $215 Mn
The company will also be initiating an ESOP buyback of $5 million for employees
Enable the Creation Of a High-Trust, High-Performance Economy
The bridge between reality and ambition comprises three pillars: enabling consumption to drive demand, investment to create wealth and healthy financial habits to manage wealth
Nitin Gupta's Uni Bags $18.5 Mn Seed Capital to Tap Into India's Credit Card Market
The seed funding round, one of the largest seed rounds in the Indian tech space, was led by Lightspeed Ventures India and Accel Partners India
The Incredibles: Behind the Kunal Shah You Know
After exiting FreeCharge, Shah dabbled into various things, but the entrepreneurial itch made him come back and create CRED. He believes if one has built and created all his life, the idea of not creating does not work.
Kunal Shah Gets Funding, Maharashtra Will Get Tata EVs. 4 Things to Know Today
