Fresh Bus Secures INR 87.5 Cr in Series A Round to Expand Electric Bus Network Fresh Bus will use its new funding to expand its route network with 15 additional routes and launch 150 electric buses. The funds will also support fleet growth, operational scaling, technology enhancements, and strengthening the strategic team to drive further growth.

Sudhakar Chirra, Founder and CEO of Fresh Bus

Bengaluru-based intercity bus startup Fresh Bus has raised INR 87.5 crore (USD 10.5 million) in its Series A round led by international early-stage transportation-focused VC fund Maniv, with participation from Shell Ventures, Alteria Capital, and existing investor Riverwalk Holdings.

Fresh Bus will use its new funding to expand its route network with 15 additional routes and launch 150 electric buses. The funds will also support fleet growth, operational scaling, technology enhancements, and strengthening the strategic team to drive further growth.

Founded in 2019 by Sudhakar Chirra, Fresh Bus offers ticketing, real-time tracking of buses, and loyalty programs, among other services.

With its state-of-the-art fleet of 20 electric buses, Fresh Bus claims to provide seamless, convenient, affordable, and eco-friendly travel on its current Bengaluru-Tirupati and Hyderabad-Vijayawada routes.

"Having served over 4 lakh passengers to date with an impeccable 95% OTP (on-time performance), an industry best, our goal is to establish a nationwide network and become the Indian market leader for intercity bussing in the upcoming years," said Sudhakar Chirra, Founder and CEO of Fresh Bus. "We expect to scale to 1000 electric buses pan-India over the next four years, generate skilled employment opportunities for thousands of people, and offer a green alternative for mass road transportation."

According to the company, it has already saved over 42 lakh liters of diesel and reduced nearly 15,000 tons of CO2 emissions, a significant contribution to environmental sustainability.

The platform has garnered support from prominent industry leaders, including Kunal Shah (Founder and CEO, CRED), Sudarshan Venu (MD, TVS Motors), and Deepak Garg (CEO and Founder, Rivigo). Earlier, Fresh Bus also secured INR 16 crore from ixigo, a leading Indian OTA.

"India's intercity bus travel is ripe for disruption," said Nate Jaret, partner at Maniv Mobility. "Fresh Bus is modernising the sector through innovations in drivetrain, infrastructure, and customer experience, demonstrating that the decarbonization of transportation is not only possible but also economically viable."
