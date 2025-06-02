Spense Secures USD 1.85 Mn from GrowthCap Ventures and Industry Leaders The fresh capital will be deployed to onboard more banks, expand fintech partnerships, and broaden Spense's product and technology stack, enabling new financial use cases beyond secured credit cards.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Spense

Spense, a Bengaluru-based fintech startup building programmable banking and card infrastructure, has raised USD 1.85 million in a pre-seed round led by GrowthCap Ventures.

The round also attracted angel investors including Kunal Shah (Co-founder, CRED), Sayandeb Banerjee (Co-founder, The Math Company), Suresh Rayasam (Head of Applied AI for GTM), and Ravi Sudhakar (Director AI Global Business Strategy, Microsoft).

The fresh capital will be deployed to onboard more banks, expand fintech partnerships, and broaden Spense's product and technology stack, enabling new financial use cases beyond secured credit cards.

Founded in 2023 by Pawan Kumar (former Head of Applied Science, Uber India) and Srinivas Krishnamurthy (former Technical Lead, BNP Paribas), Spense is on a mission to modernise India's credit infrastructure. The company offers APIs and infrastructure for secured credit cards, prepaid cards, and forex programs, tailored for regulated entities looking to launch digital credit products with speed, compliance, and reliability.

"If someone has a fixed deposit, they should be able to get a credit card. It's that simple," said Pawan Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Spense. "We've proven the model. Now it's time to scale secured credit cards with every bank in India."

He added, "Our job is to make banking work quietly in the background—so people can access what they need, when they need it."

Spense's platform ensures full regulatory oversight, auditability, and seamless legacy system integration, making it ideal for financial institutions looking to innovate responsibly. According to CTO Srinivas Krishnamurthy, the startup is now focused on unlocking more use cases beyond credit cards.

Pratekk Agarwaal, General Partner at GrowthCap Ventures, commented, "Spense is solving one of the most overlooked problems in Indian finance—access. What stood out to us was the team's clarity and deep commitment to building a bank-grade infra that works at scale."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Snitch Raises Up to USD 40 Mn in Series B Led by 360 ONE Asset

In December 2023, Snitch raised INR 110 crore in its Series A funding round.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Growing a Business

Conversational Commerce Is Revolutionizing Ecommerce

Deploying AI to facilitate dialogue with your customers adds the missing human element, providing a more personalized experience.

By Akram Tariq Khan
News and Trends

Spense Secures USD 1.85 Mn from GrowthCap Ventures and Industry Leaders

The fresh capital will be deployed to onboard more banks, expand fintech partnerships, and broaden Spense's product and technology stack, enabling new financial use cases beyond secured credit cards.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Hero MotoCorp Struggles in Scooter Market Despite Aggressive Launch Strategy

Competitors continued to gain ground in the same month. Bajaj Auto reported a 73.2 per cent increase in April scooter sales, TVS rose 23.5 per cent, and Suzuki climbed 9 per cent.

By Entrepreneur Staff