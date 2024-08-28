The feature, currently exclusive to CRED members, enables users to tokenize their Visa cards on trusted devices.

Visa, a global leader in digital payments, has announced a strategic partnership with CRED to introduce an advanced in-app card payment feature. This new offering, built on device tokenisation technology, promises to deliver a secure and seamless transaction experience for CRED members.

The feature, currently exclusive to CRED members, enables users to tokenize their Visa cards on trusted devices. Once tokenized, these cards can be utilized across a range of merchant apps that accept CRED Pay, eliminating the need to re-tokenize with each new merchant. Initially available for Android users, the feature will soon extend to iOS devices.

Kunal Shah, founder, CRED, said, "Affluent consumers don't just expect frictionless experiences, they seek magic. Our new feature with Visa changes the game for niche and long-tail brands looking to deliver this and elevate engagement with their most valuable customers. For CRED members, privileged access is one more benefit of being part of a high-trust community. That's exactly what this partnership offers: access to simple, secure, fast checkout across saved cards on CRED."

This partnership also addresses a critical consumer concern: the hesitation to store payment credentials on unfamiliar sites. By integrating CRED Pay, merchants can reach this valuable cohort more effectively, tapping into the growing e-commerce market in India.

For consumers, the streamlined in-app payment experience means no need to re-enter or save card details across various merchant apps. CRED Pay will centralize tokenized cards, simplifying e-commerce transactions.

How to Use the In-App Feature: