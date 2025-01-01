Latest funding news
News and Trends
Chalai Heritage Street Project Gains New Momentum with INR 60 Crore Proposal to Urban Challenge Fund
Once completed, the project aims to preserve the cultural significance of the Chalai market
News and Trends
Littlebox Raises USD 2.1 Million to Scale Its Gen Z-Focused Fast Fashion Model
Littlebox plans to use the funding to invest in category expansion, UI/UX improvement, packaging, logistics, and marketing, aiming to position itself as the go-to Gen Z fashion brand in India
News and Trends
W Health Ventures Launches USD70M Fund II to Build New-Age Healthcare Startups in India
The fund aims to back 8 to 10 new ventures over the next four years
News and Trends
Early-Stage Funding Dips, but Optimism Grows in India's Maturing Startup Ecosystem
Only two unicorns emerged in H1 2025, a 33% decline from three unicorns in H1 2024. Does the lack of early-stage funding mean fewer unicorns?