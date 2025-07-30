The fund aims to back 8 to 10 new ventures over the next four years

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Early-stage investor W Health Ventures has launched its second fund worth USD 70 million, doubling down on its unique company-creation model to build healthcare startups from scratch in India. The fund aims to back 8 to 10 new ventures over the next four years, with a focus on single-specialty care platforms and AI-enabled healthcare services.

The launch comes at a time when India's USD370 billion healthcare sector is undergoing transformation, with rising demand for quality, patient-centric care and increasing global interest in Indian healthcare products and services. Despite the growth, healthcare remains a difficult sector to crack for startups, given the regulatory, clinical, and relationship-driven complexities.

W Health Ventures hopes to bridge this gap through an active incubation model in partnership with 2070 Health, India's first healthcare venture studio. The firm plans to embed startup infrastructure, a platform team, and strategic capital from the ground up.

"Healthcare innovation in India remains 10-15 years behind global benchmarks. This gap is a generational opportunity," said Dr. Pankaj Jethwani, Managing Partner at W Health Ventures. "That is why, over the past five years, we have built the infrastructure to identify white spaces, partner with exceptional founders, and accelerate their journey through proven playbooks, anchor customers, and a seasoned platform team."

W Health's first fund backed 12 companies that collectively serve more than 25 million patients worldwide. Its portfolio includes startups like BeatO (diabetes), Mylo (parenting), BabyMD (paediatrics), and AI-driven platforms such as Wysa and Reveal HealthTech.

With Fund II, the firm is sharpening its focus on two tested themes: specialty care platforms that address critical clinical gaps in India, and B2B healthcare services leveraging AI and Indian clinical-engineering talent to serve US-based firms.

The firm has already started deploying capital from the new fund. One of its first investments, EverHope Oncology, was founded to rethink cancer care in India by offering advanced diagnostics, therapies, and outpatient treatment spaces closer to patients' homes. The startup received a USD10 million day-zero investment led by Narayana Health.