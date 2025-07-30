W Health Ventures Launches USD70M Fund II to Build New-Age Healthcare Startups in India The fund aims to back 8 to 10 new ventures over the next four years

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Early-stage investor W Health Ventures has launched its second fund worth USD 70 million, doubling down on its unique company-creation model to build healthcare startups from scratch in India. The fund aims to back 8 to 10 new ventures over the next four years, with a focus on single-specialty care platforms and AI-enabled healthcare services.

The launch comes at a time when India's USD370 billion healthcare sector is undergoing transformation, with rising demand for quality, patient-centric care and increasing global interest in Indian healthcare products and services. Despite the growth, healthcare remains a difficult sector to crack for startups, given the regulatory, clinical, and relationship-driven complexities.

W Health Ventures hopes to bridge this gap through an active incubation model in partnership with 2070 Health, India's first healthcare venture studio. The firm plans to embed startup infrastructure, a platform team, and strategic capital from the ground up.

"Healthcare innovation in India remains 10-15 years behind global benchmarks. This gap is a generational opportunity," said Dr. Pankaj Jethwani, Managing Partner at W Health Ventures. "That is why, over the past five years, we have built the infrastructure to identify white spaces, partner with exceptional founders, and accelerate their journey through proven playbooks, anchor customers, and a seasoned platform team."

W Health's first fund backed 12 companies that collectively serve more than 25 million patients worldwide. Its portfolio includes startups like BeatO (diabetes), Mylo (parenting), BabyMD (paediatrics), and AI-driven platforms such as Wysa and Reveal HealthTech.

With Fund II, the firm is sharpening its focus on two tested themes: specialty care platforms that address critical clinical gaps in India, and B2B healthcare services leveraging AI and Indian clinical-engineering talent to serve US-based firms.

The firm has already started deploying capital from the new fund. One of its first investments, EverHope Oncology, was founded to rethink cancer care in India by offering advanced diagnostics, therapies, and outpatient treatment spaces closer to patients' homes. The startup received a USD10 million day-zero investment led by Narayana Health.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Here Are the 10 Jobs AI Is Most Likely to Automate, According to a Microsoft Study

These careers are most likely to be affected by generative AI, based on data from 200,000 conversations with Microsoft's Copilot chatbot.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

How to Develop the Mindset for a Billion-Dollar Success, According to Raising Cane's Founder

Todd Graves was turned down by every bank in town when he started. Here, he sits down to share his mentality on success, leadership and building a billion-dollar brand.

By Jason Feifer
Starting a Business

Her Self-Funded Brand Hit $25 Million Revenue Last Year — And 3 Secrets Keep It Growing Alongside Her 'Mischievous' Second Venture: 'Entrepreneurship Is a Mind Game'

Raised in a "very entrepreneurial" family, Tanya Taylor always dreamed of starting a business of her own.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

These Brothers Started a Business to Improve an Everyday Task. They Made Their First Products in the Garage — Now They've Raised Over $100 Million.

Coulter and Trent Lewis had an early research breakthrough that helped them solve for the right problem.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Sharpsell.ai Raises INR30 Cr in Series A

The Mumbai-based startup plans to utilise the fresh capital to enhance its product capabilities, deepen its reach in existing sectors, and expand globally, with an initial focus on Southeast Asia and the Middle East and North Africa region.

By Entrepreneur Staff