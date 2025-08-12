Atomic Capital Announces INR 400 Crore Fund for Consumer Startups The fund will be investing in early-stage Indian consumer, consumer-tech, and consumer-enabler startups

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apoorv Gautam, Founder, Atomic Capital

Early growth investment fund Atomic Capital has announced the final close of its maiden fund with a corpus of over INR 400 crore, focused on early growth-stage Indian consumer, consumer-tech, and consumer-enabler startups, with an average first cheque size of INR 10 to 30 crore, the fund aims to build a curated portfolio of 10–12 companies, with a portion of the corpus reserved for follow-on investments.

The fund would evaluate startups looking to raise Pre Series A to Series A with a PMF achieved. Atomic Capital distinguishes itself through deep operational engagement and a focused, "Operating VC" approach to backing bold founders. The fund's philosophy has been designed keeping DPI at the centre of investment and exits decisions.

The fund reached its first close at INR 155 crore in 2024, and has since received strong commitments for the remaining amount, taking it to full closure. Over the past 12 months, Atomic Capital has already invested INR 50 crore across four startups, including ConsciousChemist, Doodhvale, Rio Beverages, and Anny, Gurgaon-based women's western apparel brand.

"At Atomic Capital, we are not just investors—we are partners for the long haul, bound by a shared mission to shape the future of Indian consumption. Our commitment goes beyond capital; we bring hands-on support, strategic know-how, and the conviction that building enduring brands can transform lives and unlock significant value. Our focus is on capital-efficient businesses addressing large and expanding markets. Additionally, our investment decisions are driven by a strong rapport with the founding team, clear revenue momentum, and disciplined capital efficiency. We are firm believers in sustainable, capital-efficient growth — it's the cornerstone of building enduring businesses..."

"...Over the next 2–3 years, we plan to deploy both initial and follow-on capital, aligned with our overall fund timeline of eight years. We are currently evaluating over 20 companies and have already issued a term sheet for our fifth investment," said Apoorv Gautam, Founder and Managing Partner.
