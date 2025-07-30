Littlebox plans to use the funding to invest in category expansion, UI/UX improvement, packaging, logistics, and marketing, aiming to position itself as the go-to Gen Z fashion brand in India

Ultra-fast fashion startup Littlebox has raised INR 17.5 crore (USD2.1 million) in its maiden funding round, co-led by Huddle Ventures and Prath Ventures, alongside select angel investors. Founded in 2022, the Gen Z-focused brand has been profitable from inception and is now raising external capital to accelerate its growth trajectory.

Littlebox was launched by Rimjim Deka and Partha Kakati and is one of the rare fashion startups headquartered in Guwahati. The company runs a 40,000 sq ft operational facility in Noida and has garnered a strong following among India's young consumers by offering ~100 new SKUs weekly and operating on a rapid 15-day stock cycle. This model stands in contrast to traditional fast fashion brands that typically hold inventory for two to four months.

"India's fast fashion landscape needs agile, tech-first players, and Littlebox is exactly that," said Ishaan Khosla, Partner at Huddle Ventures. "Rimjim and Partha have built a supply chain engine that doesn't just follow global trends—it reshapes them for Indian consumers. We've been following their journey closely, and this is execution at a rare scale."

Echoing the sentiment, Piyush Goenka, Managing Partner at Prath Ventures, added, "Littlebox blends Gen Z insight with data-driven execution. Their ability to stay lean and move fast while remaining profitable makes them one of the most promising digital fashion brands in India today."

The company came into the national spotlight after closing a rare all-shark deal on Shark Tank India Season 3, where all five investors backed the startup, a moment seen as a public endorsement of its fundamentals and approach. Littlebox's emergence also marks a significant milestone for the Northeast Indian startup ecosystem, which remains underrepresented in the country's broader tech narrative.

Co-founder and CEO Rimjim Deka said the capital infusion would be used not for survival, but strategic scaling. "Our roots in Guwahati taught us to build lean, stay grounded, and move fast. We started Littlebox to make fashion trend-forward yet accessible, without burning capital or creating waste. This raise isn't a lifeline — it's a growth engine."

Partha Kakati, Co-founder and COO, added, "Our tech-enabled supply chain is our backbone. This round will help us enhance that core, expand into new categories and regions, and continue setting new benchmarks in affordable, responsive fashion."

Littlebox plans to use the funding to invest in category expansion, UI/UX improvement, packaging, logistics, and marketing, aiming to position itself as the go-to Gen Z fashion brand in India.