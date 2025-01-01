MARS Growth Capital
MARS Growth Capital and HSBC Lead USD 150 Mn Refinancing for Eruditus
Under the structure of the deal, MARS Growth Capital will contribute up to USD 100 million, while HSBC will provide up to USD 50 million.
Infra.Market Secures USD 50 Mn from MARS Growth Capital to Fuel Growth and Global Expansion
The funds will help accelerate product development, expand retail and manufacturing infrastructure, and enhance supply chain capabilities.
Startup Funding Spotlight: Key Deals to Watch from This Week (September 6–13)
This week witnessed significant funding rounds across various sectors, highlighting the growing interest in fintech, wealthtech, and lifestyle brands. Below is a roundup of the top startups that secured the most capital between September 6 and September 13.
InMobi Secures USD 100 Mn Debt Financing from MARS Growth Capital to Fuel AI Development and Acquisitions
Founded in 2007 by Naveen Tewari, Mohit Saxena, Amit Gupta, and Abhay Singhal, InMobi operates through its two core businesses, Glance and InMobi Advertising.