Infra.Market Secures USD 50 Mn from MARS Growth Capital to Fuel Growth and Global Expansion The funds will help accelerate product development, expand retail and manufacturing infrastructure, and enhance supply chain capabilities.

Infra.Market, a construction materials platform, has secured an additional USD 50 million in debt financing from MARS Growth Capital, a joint venture between Liquidity Group and MUFG Bank. This latest infusion brings the total debt facility to USD 150 million, with the original USD 100 million line being extended by another five years.

The new capital will be deployed to support Infra.Market's continued expansion in India and abroad, as the company prepares for a USD 700 million IPO, expected to value it between USD 3–5 billion. The funds will help accelerate product development, expand retail and manufacturing infrastructure, and enhance supply chain capabilities.

"We continue to build on our vision of creating India's largest building materials platform, offering end-to-end solutions across the construction value chain, not only in India, but also globally," said Souvik Sengupta, Founder of Infra.Market. "We are rapidly expanding our market presence and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Founded in 2016 by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda, Infra.Market serves both institutional (B2B) and retail (B2R) customers across the construction sector. The company offers more than 15 product categories including concrete, walling solutions, steel, tiles, paints, modular kitchens, electricals, appliances, and consumer durables. It operates a robust network of over 250 manufacturing units and 10,000+ retail touchpoints across India.

Infra.Market has also made strategic investments in industry players like RDC Concrete, Shalimar Paints, Emcer, Millennium Tiles, and Amstrad.

This financing marks Infra.Market's second raise in 2025, following a USD 125 million Series D round earlier in the year, backed by prominent investors such as Accel, Tiger Global, and Nexus.

Ron Daniel, Co-founder and CEO of Liquidity Group, commented, "This USD 150 million potential commitment reflects our conviction in Infra.Market's vision and execution. We are proud to deepen our partnership as the company continues to redefine what's possible in India's infrastructure sector."

Infra.Market is targeting India's USD 255 billion building materials market, with a sharp focus on infrastructure, industrial, and residential construction. Northcote Luxe FinBrokers acted as exclusive advisors for the latest debt transaction.
