KisanKonnect Secures INR 72 Cr in Pre-Series B Led by Bajaj Finserv

The round also saw participation from Mistry Ventures, Desai Foods, Dhanuka Agritech, and Action Tessa Family Office.

AMAMA and LogicFlo AI Raise Early-Stage Funding for Growth

The below brands have announced their latest investment rounds.

Healthfab Secures USD 1 Mn Funding to Advance Sustainable Menstrual Care

The brand plans to use the fresh capital to expand its reach across metro and Tier II cities while strengthening its R&D efforts.

KisanKonnect Raises USD 4.5 Mn in Series A Round Led by Mistry Ventures

The round also saw participation from Times Group's Brand Capital, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, VC-Grid, Vishwang Desai, and prominent family offices.