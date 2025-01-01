Mistry Ventures
KisanKonnect Secures INR 72 Cr in Pre-Series B Led by Bajaj Finserv
The round also saw participation from Mistry Ventures, Desai Foods, Dhanuka Agritech, and Action Tessa Family Office.
AMAMA and LogicFlo AI Raise Early-Stage Funding for Growth
The below brands have announced their latest investment rounds.
Healthfab Secures USD 1 Mn Funding to Advance Sustainable Menstrual Care
The brand plans to use the fresh capital to expand its reach across metro and Tier II cities while strengthening its R&D efforts.
KisanKonnect Raises USD 4.5 Mn in Series A Round Led by Mistry Ventures
The round also saw participation from Times Group's Brand Capital, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, VC-Grid, Vishwang Desai, and prominent family offices.